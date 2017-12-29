The story appears on
December 29, 2017
Fentanyl factory busted
CHINESE police cracked a fentanyl manufacturing and trafficking case, detaining 19 suspects based on tips from the US, the Ministry of Public Security said yesterday.
Following leads from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and police in south China’s Guangdong Province, police detained 19 suspects in Shanghai and in Hebei, Jiangsu, Zhejiang provinces in November and December, the ministry said.
One underground fentanyl factory and two trading locations for psychoactive substances were uncovered. About 4.7kg of fentanyl along with over 20kg of other psychoactive substances and 150kg of raw materials were confiscated, the ministry said.
