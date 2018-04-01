The story appears on
First annual fishing ban on Yellow River
The first annual fishing ban began on China’s Yellow River yesterday, in an effort to protect fishery resources and biodiversity in the second longest river in the country.
The ban, which will be effective until June 30, covers the main stream, three major lakes, and 13 tributaries of the Yellow River, according to a previous statement from the Ministry of Agriculture.
Fishing for scientific studies, and taming and breeding purposes during the ban period should be approved by authorities of provincial or higher levels.
Provinces and autonomous regions can extend the fishing ban according to local needs, said the ministry.
China has also imposed a fishing ban along the Yangtze River, the longest river in the country. The annual ban runs from March 1 to June 30.
