May 8, 2018
Fish fry release
AUTHORITIES in east Jiangsu Province have started the annual fish fry release into the sea to raise fish stocks.
The provincial oceanic fishery headquarters yesterday released the first group of 9 million large yellow croakers into the sea at a fish farm.
The large yellow croaker is a major fish species off China’s eastern coast. To recover dwindling stocks, the province has released a total of 25 million large yellow croaker fry into marine areas.
