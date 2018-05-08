Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

May 8, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Fish fry release

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:00 UTC+8 May 8, 2018 | Print Edition

AUTHORITIES in east Jiangsu Province have started the annual fish fry release into the sea to raise fish stocks.

The provincial oceanic fishery headquarters yesterday released the first group of 9 million large yellow croakers into the sea at a fish farm.

The large yellow croaker is a major fish species off China’s eastern coast. To recover dwindling stocks, the province has released a total of 25 million large yellow croaker fry into marine areas.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿