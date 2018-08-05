The story appears on
Page A6
August 6, 2018
Fishing boat overturns
A FISHING boat carrying 14 members overturned off east China’s Zhejiang Province on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Three of those onboard were saved when the accident was reported at 6pm in Xiangshan County, Ningbo City, according to the county government. Maritime and fishery department of the county has sent multiple vessels to search for the 11 people missing, and fishing boats nearby have also been mobilized.
