April 16, 2018
Flight diverted
An Air China flight from Changsha to Beijing was diverted to Zhengzhou after a crew member was held hostage by a male passenger.
The Civil Aviation Administration of China said the man was using a pen to threaten the crew member. Flight CA1350 landed at Xinzheng International Airport in Zhengzhou, central China’s Henan Province, at 9:58am, according to Henan Airport Group.
“The incident was successfully dealt with at 1:17pm and passengers and crew members are safe,” CAAC said.
