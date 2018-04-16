Advanced Search

April 16, 2018

Flight diverted

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 April 16, 2018 | Print Edition

An Air China flight from Changsha to Beijing was diverted to Zhengzhou after a crew member was held hostage by a male passenger.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China said the man was using a pen to threaten the crew member. Flight CA1350 landed at Xinzheng International Airport in Zhengzhou, central China’s Henan Province, at 9:58am, according to Henan Airport Group.

“The incident was successfully dealt with at 1:17pm and passengers and crew members are safe,” CAAC said.

