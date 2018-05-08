The story appears on
Page A6
May 8, 2018
Flights delayed
OVER 100 flights were canceled or delayed due to a rainstorm at Xiamen Gaoqi airport in the southeastern city of Xiamen yesterday.
As of 2pm, about 10 flights had been canceled, 15 flights diverted to another airport and 118 others delayed.
Between 8am and 2pm, precipitation exceeded 100 millimeters at 19 observation stations in Xiamen, which issued a red alert for rainstorm at noon.
