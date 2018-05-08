Advanced Search

May 8, 2018

Flights delayed

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:00 UTC+8 May 8, 2018 | Print Edition

OVER 100 flights were canceled or delayed due to a rainstorm at Xiamen Gaoqi airport in the southeastern city of Xiamen yesterday.

As of 2pm, about 10 flights had been canceled, 15 flights diverted to another airport and 118 others delayed.

Between 8am and 2pm, precipitation exceeded 100 millimeters at 19 observation stations in Xiamen, which issued a red alert for rainstorm at noon.

 

