July 30, 2018

Flood emergency declared

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 30, 2018 | Print Edition

China’s disaster relief authorities launched a level IV emergency response plan to help flood victims in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management on Saturday.

About 761,000 people in Inner Mongolia were affected by floods caused by heavy rains this month. At least 12 people were dead and two others are missing. Nearly 100,000 people have been evacuated. According to regional civil affairs authority, 2,528 houses collapsed while 3,152 houses were badly damaged. The direct economic losses in the region were estimated at 5.3 billion yuan (US$780 million).

