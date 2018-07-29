The story appears on
Page A6
July 30, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Flood emergency declared
China’s disaster relief authorities launched a level IV emergency response plan to help flood victims in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management on Saturday.
About 761,000 people in Inner Mongolia were affected by floods caused by heavy rains this month. At least 12 people were dead and two others are missing. Nearly 100,000 people have been evacuated. According to regional civil affairs authority, 2,528 houses collapsed while 3,152 houses were badly damaged. The direct economic losses in the region were estimated at 5.3 billion yuan (US$780 million).
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.