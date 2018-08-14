The story appears on
Page A6
August 15, 2018
Floods ravage Heilongjiang
Floods triggered by heavy rain have resulted in direct economic losses of more than 4 billion yuan (US$580 million) in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, local authorities said yesterday. The province has seen 2.5 times more precipitation since mid-July than the amount during the same period in previous years. Water levels in 15 major rivers have exceeded their danger levels, according to the provincial flood control headquarters. Around 355,000 hectares of farmland have been flooded, resulting in the loss of more than 420,000 tons of crops.
