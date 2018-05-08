Advanced Search

May 8, 2018

Food ban in Shanxi

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:00 UTC+8 May 8, 2018 | Print Edition

THE ancient town of Pingyao in north Shanxi Province has imposed a five-day ban on all businesses selling foods that have a strong smell.

The local government has ordered all eateries selling items such as stinky tofu and barbecue food to close down from last Saturday to this Thursday. Businesses that disobey will be shut down and fined.

Pingyao has a history of 2,800 years. It became a UNESCO world cultural heritage site in December 1997.

 

