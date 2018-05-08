The story appears on
Page A6
May 8, 2018
Food ban in Shanxi
THE ancient town of Pingyao in north Shanxi Province has imposed a five-day ban on all businesses selling foods that have a strong smell.
The local government has ordered all eateries selling items such as stinky tofu and barbecue food to close down from last Saturday to this Thursday. Businesses that disobey will be shut down and fined.
Pingyao has a history of 2,800 years. It became a UNESCO world cultural heritage site in December 1997.
