Foreign investment limits to be relaxed

CHINA’S Ministry of Commerce yesterday asked for the public’s opinion on a revised measure concerning foreign investors making strategic investments in Chinese listed companies.

“The A shares acquired by foreign investors through strategic investment are not tradable for 12 months,” according to the revision on the ministry’s website.

Currently, working regulations stipulate that such shares are not tradable for three years. The new rule shows the country’s intention to relax its grip over foreign strategic investment.

The revision also loosens control over the requirements for foreign investors, saying that to make strategic investments in Chinese listed firms, a foreign company must own actual overseas assets of no less than US$50 million or manage actual overseas assets of no less than US$300 million.

Under current rules, a foreign firm must own assets of no less than US$100 million or manage assets of no less than US$500 million.

The revision was made to “expand the channels of using foreign investment and promote the healthy development of China’s securities market,” the ministry said.

The public is welcome to make suggestions on the draft revision before August 29.

As China marks the 40th anniversary of the reform and opening-up policy this year, it has taken a series of measures to expand its opening-up to the outside world.

A month ago, the country unveiled a shortened negative list for foreign investment, with the number of items in it down to 48 from 63 in the previous version.