Former top political adviser probed

A FORMER senior political adviser of north China’s Hebei Province has been investigated for suspected serious violations of Party disciplinary rules and law, according to the top anti-graft agency yesterday.

Ai Wenli, former vice chairman of the Hebei Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, has turned himself in and was investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, the CCDI statement said.