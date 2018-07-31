Forum addresses opportunities for Taiwan

Home » Nation

YOUTH from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan, as well as representatives of mainland enterprises, attended a forum yesterday to discuss opportunities for Taiwanese youth on the mainland.

The forum was to help young Taiwanese understand the mainland’s 31 preferential policies for Taiwan and other policies supporting their work and entrepreneurship on the mainland.

About 200 people attended the event, which also allowed young Taiwan students to share their experiences in the mainland’s new economy sectors. Some of the over 50 college graduate students from Taiwan have been doing internships in the mainland’s media organizations and high-tech enterprises since July 16.