April 27, 2018
Fossil geopark to open
A NATIONAL geopark featuring paleontological fossils in southwest China’s Chongqing City will open to the public tomorrow.
The park will showcase wood fossils, dinosaur footprints and the Danxia landform, a landscape consisting of red sandstone characterized by steep cliffs.
It will serve as a geological park including the functions of scientific research, tourism and leisure. Chongqing has 10 geoparks, which received a total of over 2 million visitors in three years.
