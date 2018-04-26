Fossil geopark to open

Home » Nation

A NATIONAL geopark featuring paleontological fossils in southwest China’s Chongqing City will open to the public tomorrow.

The park will showcase wood fossils, dinosaur footprints and the Danxia landform, a landscape consisting of red sandstone characterized by steep cliffs.

It will serve as a geological park including the functions of scientific research, tourism and leisure. Chongqing has 10 geoparks, which received a total of over 2 million visitors in three years.