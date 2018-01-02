French leader coming to China next week

Home » Nation

FRENCH President Emmanuel Macron will visit China for three days starting next Monday, the Chinese foreign ministry said yesterday, after the young leader declared the need for a stronger Europe to “face China.”

This will be Macron’s first state visit to China, and the first by a European Union nation leader since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in October.

News of the trip comes after Macron, 40, who campaigned on a pro-globalization platform, called on France and all of Europe to return to its former glory during a televised New Year’s address on Sunday.

Europe needed to be more sovereign, more united, more democratic, he said. “I deeply believe Europe can become that economic, social, environmentally friendly, scientific power that will be able to face China and the United States.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping is pursuing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

As leaders of two permanent UN Security Council member states, Macron and Xi are expected to discuss the Syrian crisis and North Korea’s nuclear program. The two have met just once before, at the G20 summit last July.

“We hope (Macron’s) visit will help enhance political mutual trust and strategic communication,” the Chinese foreign ministry said.