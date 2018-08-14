The story appears on
Fuel smuggling ring busted
Customs authorities in east China’s Jiangsu Province have busted a major network involved in smuggling more than 100,000 tons of fuel. Nanjing customs reported on Monday that the smuggling network involving two groups had been operating in Jiangsu and Fujian provinces as well as Shanghai since 2017. They owned five ships and sold refined oil smuggled from overseas on the domestic market for profit. Customs officers raided the groups on July 6, detaining 38 suspects and confiscating more than 2,000 tons of smuggled fuel at the site.
