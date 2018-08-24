Fugitives told to surrender for leniency

Home » Nation

Suspects of duty-related crimes who have fled China should give themselves up if they want leniency, according to a statement released yesterday.

Fugitives who opt to surrender before December 31 and confess to their crimes will be eligible for lesser punishments, said the statement jointly issued by the National Supervisory Commission, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People's Procuratorate, the Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Fugitives can turn themselves in to supervisory or public security authorities, procuratorates, courts, institutions where they work or to related grassroots authorities and organizations.

They can also visit China's embassies and consulates.

Fugitives who redress victims' economic losses, return illicit gains, or assist authorities in their pursuit of other fugitives may be given a mitigated punishment or would even be exempted from punishment, the statement said.

It encouraged relatives and friends of fugitives, and other individuals and organizations to persuade the fugitives to give themselves up.

Those who provide information on the whereabouts of fugitives will be rewarded, their personal safety will be protected and their personal information will be kept secret.