Fuzhou summit highlights drive to build digital China

CHINESE President Xi Jinping yesterday called for fostering new driving forces through informatization, to promote new development and make new achievements.

Xi made the remarks in a congratulatory letter sent to the first Digital China Summit, which opened yesterday and runs until tomorrow in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China’s Fujian Province.

Digitalization, networking and the application of intelligent technologies, which have been greatly developed, are playing more important roles in promoting social and economic development, modernizing China’s governance system and capacity, and meeting the people’s ever-growing needs for a better life, he said in the letter.

Xi noted that the summit will show China’s latest achievements in developing e-governance and the digital economy.

It will also enable people to exchange experience and perspectives about building a digital China, and help to further build consensus, the president said.

The summit will stimulate the enthusiasm, initiative and creativity of all sectors of society to build a digital China, as well as make informatization bring more benefits to the society and the people, Xi said.

Huang Kunming, head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addressed the opening ceremony, urging implementing Xi’s strategic thought and instructions on building China into an Internet power.

He also urged achieving breakthroughs in core technologies, promoting the upgrade of infrastructure, developing the digital economy and benefiting more from data resources.

Several well-known entrepreneurs spoke at the summit.

Tencent Chairman Pony Ma said Chinese enterprises need to make breakthroughs in core technology and that this need is becoming more urgent.

Only with competitive core technology can Chinese companies have a chance to have equal dialogue with global giants.

He said more people must stride over digital divide.

Jack Ma, founder and chairman of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, said China needs a deeper understanding of Internet development in this critical period of the information revolution.

He said large enterprises should shoulder greater responsibilities and speed up to make breakthroughs in core technology that will benefit society.

He also said a law on the digital economy is urgently needed to guide the development of Internet companies in China.

China is the world’s largest e-commerce market, accounting for over 40 percent of the value of worldwide transactions, according to the McKinsey Global Institute.