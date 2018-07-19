Gansu ex-top official gets 15 years’ jail

Home » Nation

Yu Haiyan, former vice governor of northwestern Gansu Province, was sentenced to 15 years in prison and fined 6 million yuan (US$893,000) for taking bribes by a court in Chongqing yesterday.

Yu’s illicit gains will be turned over to the state treasury, according to the verdict announced by the First Intermediate People’s Court of Chongqing.

The court found that between 1998 and 2016, Yu took advantage of his positions to seek benefit on product sales, project contracts, real estate development and personnel arrangements and promotions for others.

He was convicted of accepting money and gifts worth more than 65.63 million yuan personally or through his wife, Li Yanhua, the court said.

Yu confessed his crimes, provided leads on his case, and returned all the bribes, which led to mitigation of his sentence, it added.

Yu decided not to appeal.