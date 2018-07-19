The story appears on
Page A6
July 19, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Gansu ex-top official gets 15 years’ jail
Yu Haiyan, former vice governor of northwestern Gansu Province, was sentenced to 15 years in prison and fined 6 million yuan (US$893,000) for taking bribes by a court in Chongqing yesterday.
Yu’s illicit gains will be turned over to the state treasury, according to the verdict announced by the First Intermediate People’s Court of Chongqing.
The court found that between 1998 and 2016, Yu took advantage of his positions to seek benefit on product sales, project contracts, real estate development and personnel arrangements and promotions for others.
He was convicted of accepting money and gifts worth more than 65.63 million yuan personally or through his wife, Li Yanhua, the court said.
Yu confessed his crimes, provided leads on his case, and returned all the bribes, which led to mitigation of his sentence, it added.
Yu decided not to appeal.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.