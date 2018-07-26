Advanced Search

July 26, 2018

Gansu relief fund

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 26, 2018 | Print Edition

A RELIEF fund of 96 million yuan (US$14 million) has been allocated to Gansu Province to support local disaster relief work, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The relief fund will mainly be used for rescue and relief operations after a landslide in Zhouqu County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture. The work consists of rescuing victims and supporting telecommunication and transport.

