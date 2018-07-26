The story appears on
July 26, 2018
Gansu relief fund
A RELIEF fund of 96 million yuan (US$14 million) has been allocated to Gansu Province to support local disaster relief work, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.
The relief fund will mainly be used for rescue and relief operations after a landslide in Zhouqu County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture. The work consists of rescuing victims and supporting telecommunication and transport.
