The story appears on
Page A6
June 12, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Gas pipeline blast injures 24
Twenty-four people were seriously injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion in southwestern Guizhou Province on Sunday night, local authorities said yesterday.
Gas leaked from a section of the gas pipeline operated by PetroChina in Shazi town of Qinglong county, causing an explosion and starting a fire at about 11:20pm on Sunday, the county government said.
The pipeline was automatically shut down after the explosion and the fire was put out at 2:30am yesterday. Of the 24 hospitalized, 8 were in critical condition while the others did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
