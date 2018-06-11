Gas pipeline blast injures 24

Home » Nation

Twenty-four people were seriously injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion in southwestern Guizhou Province on Sunday night, local authorities said yesterday.

Gas leaked from a section of the gas pipeline operated by PetroChina in Shazi town of Qinglong county, causing an explosion and starting a fire at about 11:20pm on Sunday, the county government said.

The pipeline was automatically shut down after the explosion and the fire was put out at 2:30am yesterday. Of the 24 hospitalized, 8 were in critical condition while the others did not suffer life-threatening injuries.