Gene identified

Chinese researchers have identified a gene that causes neurological disorders. Primary familial brain calcification is a neurological disease, with high incidence among the elderly. Symptoms include difficulty in walking and speaking.

Researchers from the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, the Institute of Neuroscience and the State Key Neuroscience Laboratory have identified a new causal gene, MYORG, which encodes a protein composed of 714 amino acids. After experiments on mice, the gene was found to be recessive, while other known PFBC genes are dominant.