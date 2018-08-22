General aviation development to take off

Home » Nation

CHINA will categorize general aviation flights as it seeks to facilitate the development of the industry, according to civil aviation authorities.

The new guidelines are primarily aimed at public benefit and control of operation risks, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said.

The new categories for China’s general aviation will introduce a novel management system that will classify each flight into a specific categorized sector, according to the CAAC.

The focus of the new management model will be on flights with passengers using general aviation aircraft.

The current model commonly requires a pre-flight application before takeoff. The new model aims to streamline the application process, gradually transitioning to using an after-flight report, the guidelines suggest.

For non-passenger general aviation flights, the civil aviation authorities will simplify and relax market access conditions.

The new guidelines aim to boost the popularity and operation of the country’s general aviation industry, which is a driving force of the economy and public welfare. In addition, the guidelines were issued to ease the current strict regulations, allowing aviation authorities to focus more on safety management and services.

Civil aviation authorities will be responsible for the assessment of related enterprises in the general aviation industry, inviting third-party institutions for assessment.

Enterprises that violate the regulations will receive heightened punishment.