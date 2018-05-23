Advanced Search

May 23, 2018

Giant panda spotted

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 May 23, 2018 | Print Edition

A wild giant panda was spotted by an infrared camera in Baishuihe National Nature Reserve in Pengzhou, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, the nature reserve said yesterday. It was the first time a wild panda has been captured by camera in the nature reserve since 2012. The video shot on February 16 showed a giant panda walking slowly towards the camera and started to chew it out of curiosity.

