Going abroad for master’s degree matters

THE number of Chinese studying master’s degrees overseas continues to increase, according to a report.

Students who apply for master’s degree or above overseas made up 68 percent of all students planning to study abroad, up 8 percentage points from 2017 and 11 percentage points from 2016, according to the Report on Chinese Students’ Overseas Study released by New Oriental Vision Overseas and Kantar Millward Brown.

The rise in the number of applicants for the master’s degree or above overseas indicates an increasing number of students willing to obtain a higher academic degree to elevate their competitiveness.

Students who apply for master’s degree or above overseas accounted for 47 percent of all Chinese students already studying abroad, the report showed.

The interviewed students chose to study abroad for the purposes of expanding their horizons (64 percent), enriching life experience (64 percent), learning advanced knowledge (49 percent), and obtaining better jobs (44 percent).

The report was based on a survey of around 5,000 students who plan to go to school abroad or were previously overseas students, and their parents and some employers, in more than 40 cities across China in February and March.

The majority of students applying for master’s degrees overseas this year major in engineering, management and economics.

Among the applicants, 24 percent majored in engineering, 16 percent in management and 15 percent in economics.

The figures are similar to those of 2017 — 23 percent in engineering, 14 percent in management and 15 percent in economics.

Among male applicants, 37 percent majored in engineering, 15 in economics, 12 in management and 9 percent in science.

Among females, 18 percent majored in management, 16 in economics, 13 in engineering and 9 percent in language.