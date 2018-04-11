Advanced Search

April 11, 2018

Going global to promote trade

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 April 11, 2018 | Print Edition

CHINA will adopt policies to promote high-standard liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment, and explore the opening of free trade ports with Chinese characteristics, President Xi Jinping said.

“We will pay equal attention to ‘bringing in’ and ‘going global,’ and break new ground in opening China further through links running eastward and westward, across land and over sea,” he said.

Nation
