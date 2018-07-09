The story appears on
Golden jackal on lens
A GOLDEN jackal was captured on camera in southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, the first time the species has been photographed in China, according to the Tibet Biodiversity Image Conservation yesterday. The animal appeared last Saturday in Xigaze at an elevation of 3,500 meters. The golden jackal is found from North Africa to South Asia, but this is the first time it has been captured on camera in the wild in China.
