The story appears on
Page A8
April 9, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Good news on spam but not on phishing
Spam messages and calls in China were kept under control last year, the country’s top cyber security firm 360 said in a report yesterday.
However, phishing websites and malicious applications leading to information leakage and financial loss remain threats to online users.
New kinds of threats emerged, such as Mining Trojans, which illegally gain access to victims’ computers to obtain Bitcoins for profit.
Blocked spam message volume was 9.85 billion in 2017, an 85 percent drop from the level of 2012, according to 360.
The total volume of spam calls was 38.1 billion in 2017, the first drop in the recent years.
Analysts said the improved situation on spam calls was thanks to efforts and special campaigns by government regulators, operators and security firms. China has now made cyber security part of national security.
Meanwhile, links to phishing websites — often found in online gambling, cyber shopping and finance and securities sites — were commonplace on the Internet.
Trojan programs like ransomware and Mining (for digital coins) continue to spread online. Through Mining Trojans, hackers can secretly control thousands of computers and various devices to obtain Bitcoins and other digital coins.
Victims often find their computers or smartphones work slowly or frequently crash, but they usually can’t fix the problem or find the trojan programs.
By January, more than 1,200 varieties of Mining Trojans were found online, said 360, which has more than 550 million monthly active users in China.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.