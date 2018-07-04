Graduates want work

The story appears on
Page A6
July 4, 2018
About four out of five fresh Chinese higher education graduates say they are willing to work, 6.39 percent more than the previous year, a recent employment survey report said. The report, published by hiring website Zhaopin.com, polled more than 90,000 recent university graduates. Although admitted to a postgraduate program at the China Foreign Affairs University, new graduate Zhu Xiaowei has instead opted to work for a media company.
