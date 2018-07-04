Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

July 4, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Graduates want work

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 4, 2018 | Print Edition

About four out of five fresh Chinese higher education graduates say they are willing to work, 6.39 percent more than the previous year, a recent employment survey report said. The report, published by hiring website Zhaopin.com, polled more than 90,000 recent university graduates. Although admitted to a postgraduate program at the China Foreign Affairs University, new graduate Zhu Xiaowei has instead opted to work for a media company.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿