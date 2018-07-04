Graduates want work

Home » Nation

About four out of five fresh Chinese higher education graduates say they are willing to work, 6.39 percent more than the previous year, a recent employment survey report said. The report, published by hiring website Zhaopin.com, polled more than 90,000 recent university graduates. Although admitted to a postgraduate program at the China Foreign Affairs University, new graduate Zhu Xiaowei has instead opted to work for a media company.