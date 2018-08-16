Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

August 17, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Graphite deposit unearthed

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 17, 2018 | Print Edition

A LARGE graphite deposit has been discovered in central China’s Henan Province, the provincial department of land and resources said.

Surveys show that the deposit, located in Xichuan County of Nanyang City, has proven reserves of more than 12.98 million tons of graphite. The deposit extends around 2,000 meters underground, which is the largest deposit of graphite ever found in Henan. Graphite can be widely used in many industries, including aerospace and electronics.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿