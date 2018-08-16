The story appears on
August 17, 2018
Graphite deposit unearthed
A LARGE graphite deposit has been discovered in central China’s Henan Province, the provincial department of land and resources said.
Surveys show that the deposit, located in Xichuan County of Nanyang City, has proven reserves of more than 12.98 million tons of graphite. The deposit extends around 2,000 meters underground, which is the largest deposit of graphite ever found in Henan. Graphite can be widely used in many industries, including aerospace and electronics.
