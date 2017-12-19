Great Wall Jiayu Pass finishes renovation

Home » Nation

A maintenance project has finished on the Jiayu Pass, a famed part of the Great Wall built in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) in Jiayuguan City, Gansu Province.

The Jiayu Pass is regarded as the western start of the Ming Dynasty Great Wall and continues to the Shanhai Pass in Hebei Province on China’s eastern coast.

Inscribed on the UNESCO list in 1987, the pass features 11.7-meter-high tower walls and meanders across undulating hills and rocks. The site attracted 1.1 million visitors in 2016.

Qiu Jian, a relic protection official, said the work used traditional construction methods and materials, helping to restore the past glory of the military fortress and protect its cultural heritage.

The Great Wall had a poor drainage system, and was cracked and weathered by dry and windy conditions before maintenance began in 2012.

The government-funded work cost over 300 million yuan (US$45 million), and renovated a 3.5-square-kilometer area of the Great Wall and a 70-square-kilometer scenic zone.

The renovation took five years and included gate and beacon towers.