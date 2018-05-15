Guangzhou hosts Asia culinary Olympics

Home » Nation

Bocuse d’Or, a prestigious gastronomic contest also known as the “culinary Olympics,” concluded its Asia Pacific selection during the past week in south China’s Guangzhou, where increasing communication between western and eastern gastronomy creates new inspirations.

Japanese chef Hideki Takayama won the contest after a five-hour-and-35-minute challenge. It was his second continental title after winning in 2014, and Japan’s third consecutive win.

But new faces in the region also performed well. Thai chef Natcha Saengow, 23, achieved second place, while Gu Seon-yeong from South Korea, 24, took third.

“Bocuse d’Or is all about promoting new chefs and different cuisines,” said Florent Suplisson, director of the event. “Every country has its own tradition and its own produce, and we want to show that at Bocuse d’Or. That’s our purpose.”

Australia’s Michael Cole and Singaporean Noel Ng Choon Wee, fourth and fifth place, respectively, will also join the Bocuse d’Or finale next January in Lyon, France.

The contestants were required to prepare 10 plates and a platter, using veal tenderloin and salmon respectively.

Saengow mixed salmon with Thai clams; Cole used Australian jarrah to smoke the fish; while Chinese chef Fu Zhuwei wrapped it in dumplings.

Founded by renowned French chef Paul Bocuse 31 years ago, Bocuse d’Or now includes some 60 national and four continental selections in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Africa. Numerous new ideas and inspirations are presented on the platform.

“This is what we call gastro-diplomacy,” Suplisson added.

Aside from the contestants, elite chefs from across the world, many with Michelin stars, also joined the event.

During their stay in Guangzhou, more than 80 foreign chefs visited local food markets and learned about the produce. Some of them even cooked at local kitchens.

“Chinese cuisine has a long, long history, but we should keep learning,” Chinese chef Fu Zhuwei said. He also believes the food and beverage industry in China should further progress, especially in standardization.