The story appears on
Page A2
April 2, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Guidelines to drive ‘big science’ projects
CHINA’S State Council has issued a set of guidelines to encourage the launch of more international “big science” projects.
The guidelines, which were distributed to provincial-level governments as well as ministries and institutions of the State Council, called on them to take the lead in launching international big science research plans and projects, using domestic and overseas scientific resources.
Big science projects are those featuring heavy investment, a large number of researchers, advanced and sophisticated equipment and grand research goals.
Efforts should focus on areas that “have the interest and attention of the international scientific community and are of great significance to the development of science and society,” according to the guidelines.
Areas such as physical science, research on the evolution of the universe and the origin of life were specifically listed as priorities.
The guidelines aim to establish “landmark” scientific projects that have international influence by the middle of the century.
The guidelines also encourage participation in international big science plans.
The move will help to pool talents from across the globe, as well as make China a country of innovators, according to the guidelines.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.