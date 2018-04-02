Guidelines to drive ‘big science’ projects

Home » Nation

CHINA’S State Council has issued a set of guidelines to encourage the launch of more international “big science” projects.

The guidelines, which were distributed to provincial-level governments as well as ministries and institutions of the State Council, called on them to take the lead in launching international big science research plans and projects, using domestic and overseas scientific resources.

Big science projects are those featuring heavy investment, a large number of researchers, advanced and sophisticated equipment and grand research goals.

Efforts should focus on areas that “have the interest and attention of the international scientific community and are of great significance to the development of science and society,” according to the guidelines.

Areas such as physical science, research on the evolution of the universe and the origin of life were specifically listed as priorities.

The guidelines aim to establish “landmark” scientific projects that have international influence by the middle of the century.

The guidelines also encourage participation in international big science plans.

The move will help to pool talents from across the globe, as well as make China a country of innovators, according to the guidelines.