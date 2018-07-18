Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

July 18, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Gun sellers arrested

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 18, 2018 | Print Edition

Police have arrested 26 suspects for illegally making and selling guns online, police in Huai’an, east China’s Jiangsu Province, said yesterday. They also seized 12 guns and gun parts after a two-month probe.

Police received tips of people selling guns online in May.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿