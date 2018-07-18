The story appears on
July 18, 2018
Gun sellers arrested
Police have arrested 26 suspects for illegally making and selling guns online, police in Huai’an, east China’s Jiangsu Province, said yesterday. They also seized 12 guns and gun parts after a two-month probe.
Police received tips of people selling guns online in May.
