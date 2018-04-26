Advanced Search

April 27, 2018

HFMD infection tally

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 April 27, 2018 | Print Edition

More than 140,000 people have been infected with hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) and six died from the disease in China this year, according to China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of April 20, a total of 141,978 cases had been reported, with six deaths and 581 in critical conditions. The disease incidence rate was lower than the same period of last year, the center said.

Zhang Jing, a center researcher, said HFMD was a common infectious disease that usually affects infants and children younger than 5.

The peak season for HFMD, runs from April to June.

