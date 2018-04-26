The story appears on
Page A6
April 27, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
HFMD infection tally
More than 140,000 people have been infected with hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) and six died from the disease in China this year, according to China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of April 20, a total of 141,978 cases had been reported, with six deaths and 581 in critical conditions. The disease incidence rate was lower than the same period of last year, the center said.
Zhang Jing, a center researcher, said HFMD was a common infectious disease that usually affects infants and children younger than 5.
The peak season for HFMD, runs from April to June.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.