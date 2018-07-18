‘HK National Party’ faces ban over security fears

Home » Nation

THE Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government is considering whether to ban the so-called “Hong Kong National Party” from continuing operation in accordance with the Societies Ordinance.

Lee Ka Chiu, secretary for security of the city, made the announcement yesterday.

A letter has been sent to the so-called “Hong Kong National Party,” Lee said, adding that a decision will be made in 21 days or after receiving a written explanation.

An assistant societies officer had given Lee a recommendation to issue an order to ban the operation of the so-called “Hong Kong National Party” in accordance with the Societies Ordinance.

Lee told the press yesterday that the recommendation was made in line with relevant provisions of the ordinance and based on national security or public safety, public order or the protection of the rights and freedoms of others.