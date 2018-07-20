HK launches campaign for plastic-free beaches

Home » Nation

Hong Kong yesterday launched a “plastic-free beach” campaign, calling on people to cut down the use of disposable plastic tableware on beaches to protect the ocean environment.

The campaign, named “Plastic-Free Beach, Tableware First,” was launched by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s Secretary for the Environment Wong Kam-sing at Repulse Bay Beach, a popular attraction, especially in summer.

Members of the public as well as eateries on beaches and nearby areas are encouraged to cut down on using disposable plastic utensils and tableware, the Environmental Protection Department said, adding that the initiative aimed to achieve a plastic-free ocean.

Speaking at the campaign’s launch ceremony, Wong said the problem of excessive plastic waste is pressing and worldwide; and it is a global challenge to prevent plastic waste from entering the marine environment.

“The gazetted beaches, in particular during summer time, will be a very good venue to talk about this. It is a venue associated with the ocean and marine lives,” he said.

“So with our volunteers and green groups we can work together to promote that change.”

Around 47 fast food kiosks and restaurants at and nearby public beaches have joined the campaign so far.