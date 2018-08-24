HK man used yoga ball gas for killings

Home » Nation

An anesthetist gassed his wife and daughter to death using a yoga ball filled with carbon monoxide, a Hong Kong court has heard.

Prosecutors told the High Court that Khaw Kim-sun left the inflatable ball in the boot of a car where the gas leaked out and killed them, according to reports yesterday.

His wife and 16-year-old daughter were found on a roadside in a locked yellow Mini Cooper in 2015, in a case which initially baffled police. The pair were certified dead at the same hospital where Khaw worked and a post-mortem concluded they had died from inhaling carbon monoxide.

Police found a deflated yoga ball in the back of the car.

Khaw cried yesterday as the pathologist who examined the bodies was called to testify and began to give details about the autopsy he carried out on his daughter.

Khaw has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.

Prosecutors had said on Wednesday that Khaw, a 53-year-old Malaysian national, was having an affair with a student and his wife would not grant him a divorce.