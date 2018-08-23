HK museum gets more Wu donations

Home » Nation

The Hong Kong Museum of Art announced yesterday that the family of the master of Chinese painting Wu Guanzhong has made another round of donations of Wu’s invaluable works to the museum for its permanent collection.

The donated works include the painting “A household at the foot of mountain,” which was created when Wu was sent to the countryside to do hard labor in the 1970s during the “cultural revolution” (1966-76) and was painted on cardboard placed on top of a dung basket, as well as sketches for several masterpieces such as “A riverside village of Ningbo,” “The original draft of Chinese cypresses” and “A river alley of Suzhou.”

In addition to paintings and sketches, the donation also includes items that chronicle Wu’s journey of artistic pursuit, including his work seals, documents he used and a certificate received in France as well as a ribboned gilt medallion awarded by the French government.

A permanent Wu Guanzhong Art Gallery will be set up to showcase Wu’s donated works — totaling around 450 works — and related collection when the museum, which is currently under renovation, reopens in the second half of 2019, Szeto Yuen-kit, curator of the museum, said at the donation ceremony yesterday.

Wu, born in 1919, was a native of Yixing, east China’s Jiangsu Province. In 1947, he went to France to study Western painting, and returned to China in 1950. The maestro passed away on June 25, 2010, aged 91.