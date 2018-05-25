HK police hunt for 2 in jewelry shop heist

Home » Nation

Police in China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region were looking for two robbers yesterday after goods worth HK$5 million (US$637,000) were snatched in a smash-and-grab raid on a luxury jewelry shop in Tsim Sha Tsui district.

The robbery occurred around 7:30pm on Wednesday in the luxury Habor City mall.

One of the robbers wielded a knife to intimidate and dominate the staff and customers in the shop, while the other smashed the display cabinet and snatched two diamond rings, one diamond bracelet, two diamond necklaces and a diamond stone, Senior Inspector Chan Ka-ying of District Crime Squad Yau Tsim District told media late on Wednesday night.

The two robbers, wearing caps and masks, finished the robbery in several minutes before escaping, Chan said.

Dozens of police officers searched the surrounding areas after the incident.

Chan said that the police will investigate the suspects’ nationality, whether they had cased the site before the robbery, and whether they had other accomplices or belong to any group.