August 16, 2018
HK raises alarm after 4 dengue fever cases
Four local cases of dengue fever have been registered in Hong Kong in a short period of time this month, which is “unusual” in the city, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government’s Centre for Health Protection has warned.
The four cases, confirmed on Tuesday by the CHP, involve a 17-year-old male and three seniors aged 76 to 84.
The four patients, living in different areas of Hong Kong, fell ill earlier this month and sought treatment at different hospitals. All of them tested positive for the dengue virus, and are in stable condition, the CHP said.
CHP Controller Wong Ka-hing said a few local cases have been recorded in Hong Kong in the past few years but it is unusual to find four cases in such a short period of time.
The CHP is very concerned about the situation, he said, adding that he does not rule out the possibility that more cases will be found.
Wong warned that the city must remain vigilant to avoid local transmission.
The CHP said it would conduct site visits to the patients’ homes. Health talks will also be arranged near the residences. It has also informed neighboring Guangdong Province and Macau health authorities about the cases.
