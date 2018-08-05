The story appears on
Page A6
August 6, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
HK suspects handed over
Police in south China’s Guangdong Province handed over three suspects in connection with the robbery of a jewelry store to Hong Kong police on Saturday.
The three suspects, from Hong Kong, allegedly participated in the robbery of a jewelry and watch store in Tsim Sha Tsui district of Hong Kong on July 1. Thirty-three luxury watches and six bracelets worth a total of HK$23 million (US$2.9 million) were stolen. They later fled across the border before being captured by the police in the city of Shenzhen, together with two other suspects from the Chinese mainland. Police seized 12 watches and HK$1.74 million in cash.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.