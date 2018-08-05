HK suspects handed over

Home » Nation

Police in south China’s Guangdong Province handed over three suspects in connection with the robbery of a jewelry store to Hong Kong police on Saturday.

The three suspects, from Hong Kong, allegedly participated in the robbery of a jewelry and watch store in Tsim Sha Tsui district of Hong Kong on July 1. Thirty-three luxury watches and six bracelets worth a total of HK$23 million (US$2.9 million) were stolen. They later fled across the border before being captured by the police in the city of Shenzhen, together with two other suspects from the Chinese mainland. Police seized 12 watches and HK$1.74 million in cash.