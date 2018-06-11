HK trio get jail terms for 2016 riots

Home » Nation

Three people convicted of rioting and attacking police officers in Mong Kok, China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, in February 2016 were given jail sentences by the High Court yesterday.

Defendant Leung Tin-kei was sentenced to six years in jail for rioting, while two others in the case, Lo Kin-man and Wong Ka-kui, received sentences of seven years, and three years and six months, respectively, for rioting.

Leung had previously pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer, for which he was sentenced to one year in prison, which will be served concurrently.

There was no news on whether Leung would appeal.

The three defendants participated in the violent clashes that took place during the Lunar New Year holidays in February 2016. They were accused of rioting and attacking police officers. The Hong Kong High Court found them guilty on May 18.

The clashes in Mong Kok erupted after a dispute over the clearance of food vendors. Pitched street battles saw mobs attack police officers with bricks and sticks. Since March 2017, about 20 rioters have been found guilty by Hong Kong courts at all levels.

About 130 people, mostly police, were injured when masked protesters tossed bricks and set trash cans alight.

High Court Judge Anthea Pang condemned the “severe” violence during the riot, which had caused “great danger” to those at the scene, and which warranted the imposition of a strict deterrent sentence.

“The court absolutely does not allow livelihood or political disputes to be expressed through acts of violence.”

Pang said that political causes were no justification for violence, and that the sentence would take into account only the degree of violence and the extent to which public peace had been disrupted, Hong Kong broadcaster RTHK reported.

“The sentence reflects the gravity of the offense,” said Tse Tsz-kwan, Organized Crime and Triad Bureau chief inspector.