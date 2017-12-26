HK village celebrates rare local festival

Home » Nation

IN a rural community far from Hong Kong’s hustle and bustle and towering skyscrapers, villagers hold one of the speicial administration region’s rare and colorful local festivals.

Residents gather in the village of Lam Tsuen for the days-long Tai Ping Ching Jiu festival. Participants give thanks to Taoist deities like Tin Hau for good harvests and pray for peace.

Organizers spend lavishly on the celebration, erecting a massive temporary bamboo theater for traditional Cantonese Opera performances.

Other highlights include lion dances, vegetarian feasts and the burning of life-size paper effigies of animals like horses for luck. On the final day, meat is once again allowed to mark the ritual’s close, so revelers enjoy delicacies like roast suckling pig.

The event is so popular that even villagers who have emigrated overseas return home to join in the festivities.

The festival, also known as Da Jiao, is held in other agrarian villages across Hong Kong’s outlying New Territories at varying intervals.