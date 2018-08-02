HK’s Senior Police Call volunteer members fight crime with vigor

Home » Nation

More than 10 senior citizens, wearing gray T-shirts as uniforms, delivered their “fight against crime” message to the public on Wednesday when the Hong Kong Police launched a new round of publicity campaign.

Despite the scorching heat, the seniors showed their passion in promoting crime prevention. Some of them handed out leaflets to passers-by on the street, while others invited people to get on board a truck-turned publicity vehicle named Fight Crime Vigor to play electronic games.

Wu Mui-yung, 67, was among the seniors.

“We’ve gained a lot of knowledge from Senior Police Call, so it’s hard to make us fall prey to scams,” said, Wu, who has been a member of Senior Police Call for three years.

Established in 2014 by the police, the Senior Police Call scheme targets Hong Kong residents aged over 55, with the aim to enhance communication between the force and elderly people, and to reduce the chances of elderly people becoming crime victims.

According to the police, a total of 3,671 cases of scam were recorded in the first half of 2018, with 248 cases involving citizens over the age of 60. At the same time, senior people were more prone to being victims in road accidents.

“Senior Police Call is also a platform for senior citizens to participate in meaningful activities and to serve the community,” said Roger Lau Kar-ming, chief inspector from the Senior Police Call and Elderly Engagement Section.

“I feel happier after joining Senior Police Call and I made a lot of friends here,” Wu, who failed to build a proper social network after retiring, said, adding her children encouraged her to do volunteer work offered by the senior scheme.

Of the 7.4 million population in Hong Kong, about 1.16 million, or 16 percent, are aged 65 and above. As the population continues to age, the Census and Statistics Department of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government said that the proportion of people aged 65 and above is projected to hit 31 percent in 2036, and further rise to 37 percent in 2066.

Chow Fung-kiu, 63, said after becoming a Senior Police Call member, she has a sense of duty to spread the message of crime prevention among people around her and to pay more attention to older people.

“I hope that I can do something to assist the police in combating crime, by reminding elderly neighbors to be careful of suspected deception phone calls, for instance,” she said.

Two Fight Crime Vigor publicity trucks were deployed by the police during the campaign to visit 40 locations in Hong Kong for 10 days, to remind the public to stay vigilant against deception and comply with road traffic regulations.

In addition, thematic computer games and information booths are available on the publicity trucks for visitors to gain a better understanding of the relevant themes.