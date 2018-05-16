The story appears on
Page A6
May 17, 2018
Related News
Hainan limits car numbers
China’s island province of Hainan will control the number of new cars by setting registration quotas. Starting from August 1, license plates for new cars, except new-energy ones, can be obtained by either a lottery-style system or bidding, the provincial government announced. The precise quota has not yet been announced.
