May 17, 2018

Hainan limits car numbers

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 May 17, 2018 | Print Edition

China’s island province of Hainan will control the number of new cars by setting registration quotas. Starting from August 1, license plates for new cars, except new-energy ones, can be obtained by either a lottery-style system or bidding, the provincial government announced. The precise quota has not yet been announced.

