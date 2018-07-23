The story appears on
July 24, 2018
Head ritual as Panchen Lama gives blessings
The 11th Panchen Lama Bainqen Erdini Qoigyijabu on Sunday performed a head-touching ritual to bless the Buddhists in Lhasa, capital of southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region.
The ritual started at about 10:10am at the Panchen Lama’s Lhasa residence. Long lines of Buddhists holding hada, a long, scarf-like white silk, waited patiently to receive his blessings.
During the ritual that ran for nearly three hours, the Panchen Lama, always with a smile on his face, gave blessings to more than 5,100 Buddhists. He also prayed for swift recovery of patients, and named new-borns.
Head touching is a ceremony carried out by a living Buddha to bless worshippers who believe that it will keep them away from disasters.
“I am very happy to receive blessings from the living Buddha for two years in a row,” said 45-year-old Lhasa resident Migmar Tsering.
The Panchen Lama serves as the vice president of the Buddhist Association of China and is a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the country’s top political advisory body.
