The story appears on
Page A6
April 18, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
‘Healing with love’
More than 100 medical experts from China and the United States are performing free surgeries for 60 children at a hospital in Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu Province.
Targeting children with congenital diseases or disabilities from poor families and orphanages, the medical charity program started last Friday and will run for a week, according to the People’s Hospital of Jiangsu Province.
This is the fourth year that Chinese and American medical experts have performed surgeries at the hospital under the program “Healing with Love.”
Over the past three years, the program has offered treatment for over 200 children and more than 100 free surgeries have been performed.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.