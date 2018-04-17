Home » Nation

More than 100 medical experts from China and the United States are performing free surgeries for 60 children at a hospital in Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu Province.

Targeting children with congenital diseases or disabilities from poor families and orphanages, the medical charity program started last Friday and will run for a week, according to the People’s Hospital of Jiangsu Province.

This is the fourth year that Chinese and American medical experts have performed surgeries at the hospital under the program “Healing with Love.”

Over the past three years, the program has offered treatment for over 200 children and more than 100 free surgeries have been performed.