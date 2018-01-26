Health authority wants to add 500,000 GPs

Home » Nation

China wants 500,000 more general practitioners by 2030, a health official said yesterday.

At present, China has 209,000 general practitioners, but aims to ensure every 10,000 residents have access to five competent general practitioners by 2030, said Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the National Health and Family Planning Commission.

Citing a guideline on the development of general practitioners issued by the State Council, Zeng said that key reforms would be carried out, including increasing salaries and the social status for general practitioners and making the job more attractive.

“As general practitioners usually offer services in local communities, villages and towns, they are more familiar with local people’s living habits and health conditions than strange hospitals in cities,” Zeng said. “Therefore, general practitioners play a crucial role in local disease prevention and health care, and ease the huge workload of big public hospitals.”