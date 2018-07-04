The story appears on
July 4, 2018
Healthy food survey
According to a new survey, 76.8 percent of respondents were willing to pay more for more healthy food, and those born in the 1990s were more willing than other age groups, the China Youth Daily reported yesterday. The survey was based on answers from 2,001 respondents. The top three factors affecting food selection were nutrition value, flavor and sanitary conditions.
