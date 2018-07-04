Advanced Search

July 4, 2018

Healthy food survey

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 4, 2018 | Print Edition

According to a new survey, 76.8 percent of respondents were willing to pay more for more healthy food, and those born in the 1990s were more willing than other age groups, the China Youth Daily reported yesterday. The survey was based on answers from 2,001 respondents. The top three factors affecting food selection were nutrition value, flavor and sanitary conditions.

Nation
