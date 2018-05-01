Heavy rain to sweep south, east regions

Home » Nation

HEAVY rain will sweep parts of south and east China in the next three days, the National Meteorological Center said yesterday.

Moving southward, a rain belt was set to affect most of the southern and eastern regions, including Guizhou, Yunnan, Guangdong and Fujian provinces from yesterday, with precipitation of up to 130mm, according to NMC. Some places will see thunderstorms and gales.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is also expected in Xinjiang, Tibet and some areas of northeast China.

The NMC warned of an impact on holiday travel in those regions, and many local meteorological authorities have issued alerts for thunderstorms and downpours.

Coastal areas including Shandong, Jiangsu and Zhejiang will be shrouded by intense fog, with visibility reduced to below 200 meters in some places.